uBid Holdings' Restaurant.com Launches Feed It Forward to Support Local Communities

ATLANTA, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uBid Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: UBID ) (the “Company” or “uBid”), a diversified e-commerce holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Restaurant.com has launched its Feed It Forward program to help support local communities and their small business restaurants, which is extremely important during these critical and uncertain times. For more information, please visit: Restaurant.com/feeditforward.

As communities navigate this unprecedented time, it is more important than ever for everyone to support each other and the local businesses that they love. Restaurant.com wants to do its part and give customers the opportunity to “Feed It Forward” and send their friends and family a free $25 Restaurant.com eGift Card to help spread kindness when everyone needs it most. These eGift Cards can be redeemed for more than 16,000 participating restaurants nationwide, and are a great way to celebrate and aid local communities during this difficult period.

Need some Feed It Forward inspiration? Restaurant.com suggests sending eGift Cards to:

Thank the doctors, nurses and first responders who are working tirelessly to keep everyone safe

Thank the teachers who are doing their best to educate from a distance

Thank those family members and friends who have been supportive

Offer help to a friend, family member or coworker who’s having a hard time

Inspired to do something for their customers and restaurant partners, Restaurant.com CEO Ketan Thakker is glad to be able to give back to the community through the Feed It Forward program. Feed It Forward is a way of helping both individuals and businesses, letting diners continue to support their local restaurants by ordering for takeout and delivery and making a difficult time a little more delicious. Restaurants never pay any fees when they partner with Restaurant.com, and now when they need business more than ever, all money spent with the restaurants will continue to stay with the restaurants.

“We’re grateful to be in a position where our business can help give back to the people and communities that have supported us for so long,” says Thakker. “We hope that Feed It Forward will motivate everyone to share the gift and comfort of a meal during this time of uncertainty.”

In the past, 500,000 people participated in the Restaurant.com Feed It Forward program and gifted nearly $75,000,000 in Restaurant.com eGift Cards for others to enjoy, ultimately filling over 625,000 restaurant tables! Restaurant.com believes that now is the time to bring back the power of the Feed It Forward™ community to support local restaurants when they need it most.

Start giving today!

How to Feed It Forward

Those looking for the opportunity to give a little happiness right now and support local businesses can visit Restaurant.com/feeditforward and log in with their Restaurant.com account. To give, participants enter recipients’ email addresses to spread the deliciousness with a free $25 Restaurant.com eGift Card. Recipients can redeem their Restaurant.com eGift Cards for a $25 deal at the participating restaurant of their choice at Restaurant.com – the nation’s largest deal site. Deals can be used for takeout or delivery and will help support local businesses that need a boost right now. Even better, Restaurant.com eGift Cards never expire. Free to give. Free to receive.

About Restaurant.com

Restaurant.com is the trusted and valued source connecting restaurants and diners nationwide, bringing people together to relax, converse and enjoy well-prepared meals at up to 50% off the final bill. To date, Restaurant.com customers have saved more than $1 billion through their program. Restaurant.com has operated since 1999 and is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

About uBid Holdings, Inc.

uBid Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: UBID ) is a diversified e-commerce holding company whose strategic plan is to acquire interests in additive emerging digital assets and businesses. We provide advice and guidance to assist our new partners in realizing their potential. It continues to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions that its Management believes it will create shareholder value and a return on investment. For more information, visit: ubidholdings.com, www.ubid.com, www.skyauction.com and www.restaurant.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although uBid Holdings, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, uBid Holdings, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.





PR Contact Information Email: pr@restaurant.com Media and Investors Contacts: IR@ubid.com