Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

uBreakiFix Expands Alabama Footprint With Gulf Coast Store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 08:01am EDT

MOBILE, Ala., July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opened its newest location, uBreakiFix Mobile, on July 1 at 5701 Old Shell Rd Suite 200.

uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 5 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 350 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Mobile is the fourth location for business partners Steve Curtindale, Warren Dedeaux, and Garlon Pemberton, who also own stores in Atascocita and Baytown, Texas. The trio most recently opened a location in Daphne, Alabama. Curtindale also owns the store in Gulfport, Mississippi.

“We are excited to be the first location offering quality repairs to Mobile,” Curtindale said. “We chose this location because we love the area, and we like that we're located near the University of South Alabama so we can serve the students in the area. We’re thrilled to join this thriving and growing community.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list.

uBreakiFix has more than 500 locations open across the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened nearly 130 new stores in 2018 and plans to increase growth in 2019. For more information on uBreakiFix franchising, visit http://ubreakifix.com/franchising.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers,” Wetherill said. “We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into Mobile, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most.”

uBreakiFix Mobile is located at 5701 Old Shell Rd Suite 200, Mobile, Al. 36608 and can be reached at: (251) 300-8340. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://ubreakifix.com/locations/mobile.

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2018, uBreakiFix also ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list. For more information, visit https://www.ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:
Kaci Pollack
(678) 895-4488
kaci@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/751ace02-e7db-4ffa-8de6-cd374683e04f

Primary Logo

uBreakiFix Mobile

uBreakiFix specializes in same-day repair service of small electronics, repairing cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and other technical problems at its more than 500 stores across North America.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aAMEREN MISSOURI : requests rate decrease for millions of electric customers
PR
08:09aDelayed Airtel Africa's $4.4 bln Nigeria listing to go ahead on Monday
RE
08:09aSECURE-D : Uncovers Another Popular Android App with 100 Million Downloads as Suspicious
BU
08:08aALANTRA PARTNERS : advises TPG on the acquisition of 75% of Témpore from Sareb
PU
08:08aTHAI UNION PCL : Officially opens 4th preschool for migrant children in samut sakhon
PU
08:08aIC A/S : Meddelelse om tvangsindløsning til aktionærerne i ic group a/s
PU
08:08aANGI HOMESERVICES : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08:08aSamsung Electronics profit guidance beats expectations on one-off gains, outlook weak
RE
08:07aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW's Zipse poised to succeed Krueger as CEO - sources
RE
08:07aIQIYI : Prompts Revival of Chinese Indie Music Through Hit Original Variety Show "The Big Band"
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge
4ING GROEP : ING GROEP : reaction to NCP notification on palm oil
5AMAZON.COM : UK competition regulator puts brake on Amazon's Deliveroo investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About