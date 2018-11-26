Log in
uBreakiFix Expands Michigan Footprint With Kalamazoo Location

11/26/2018 | 06:44pm CET

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opened its newest location, uBreakiFix Kalamazoo, on Nov. 15 at 4510 W Main Street. This is the brand’s tenth location in Michigan, joining stores in Bloomfield Hills, Kentwood, Sterling Heights, and Troy.

uBreakiFix Kalamazoo
uBreakiFix specializes in same-day repair service of small electronics, repairing cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and other technical problems at its more than 462 stores across North America.


uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 4.5 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 300 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Kalamazoo is the first location for John Bailey Jr. and his son, John Bailey III, who plan to open 14 more stores. John was so impressed by the quality and speed of a repair needed while on a business trip that he immediately began to research franchising options. Within 6 months, John left his previous job and began the journey to open his first uBreakiFix store.

“Phones and electronic devices are not only more expensive, but are more personally important than ever before. It's your memories, entertainment, and communication lifeline all in one,” said John. “We want to offer quality and timely repairs so that Kalamazoo residents can get back in their social and business loops, without missing a beat.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list.

uBreakiFix has more than 462 locations open across the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened 59 new stores during the first and second quarters of 2018 and plans to increase growth throughout the second half of the year. For more information on uBreakiFix franchising, visit http://ubreakifix.com/franchising.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers,” Wetherill said. “We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into Kalamazoo, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most.”

uBreakiFix Kalamazoo is located at 4510 W Main Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 and can be reached at: (269) 775-1910. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://www.ubreakifix.com/locations/kalamazoo

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2018, uBreakiFix also ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:
Molly White
(404) 510-0491
molly@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5ee59c7-a556-4914-aee9-7e2a13e2baa9

UBIF_logo-dark-red.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
