Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

uBreakiFix Expands Tennessee Footprint With Northeast Memphis Store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 11:06am EST

Industry-Leading Tech Repair Brand Brings High Quality Electronics Support to Wolfchase

uBreakiFix Wolfchase
uBreakiFix specializes in same-day repair service of small electronics, repairing cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and other technical problems at its more than 470 stores across North America.


MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opens its newest location, uBreakiFix Wolfchase, on January 22 at 8075 Giacosa Place. This is the brand’s second location in Memphis, joining a location in Germantown.

uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 4.5 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 300 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Wolfchase is the second location for Marc and Brandon Lawson, who also own the store in Germantown. The brothers plan to open more locations in the future as well. 

“Our grandfather taught us how to build computers and fix broken electronics when we were kids, which sparked our passion for technology repair,” Marc Lawson Jr. said. “uBreakiFix allows us to honor our grandfather while serving communities in Memphis, which were lacking reliable, high-quality tech repair. We couldn’t be more thrilled to meet these needs with our Wolfchase and Germantown stores.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list.

uBreakiFix has more than 470 locations open across the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened nearly 130 new stores in 2018 and plans to increase growth in 2019. For more information on uBreakiFix franchising, visit http://ubreakifix.com/franchising.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers,” Wetherill said. “We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into Wolfchase, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most.”

uBreakiFix Wolfchase is located at 8075 Giacosa Place, Suite 102, Memphis, TN 38133 and can be reached at: 901-482-9911. For more information and to view a service menu, visit http://ubreakifix.com/locations/wolfchase.

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2018, uBreakiFix also ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:
Kaci Pollack
kaci@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aa9d93d-e83e-4422-a6bf-00cee23bdb6f

UBIF_logo-dark-red.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aSiegfried Welcomes New Professionals
PR
11:31aEleanor Crane, PhD named CTO of Enview
PR
11:31aSmithGroup Expands Expertise In Senior Living Market; Hires Alexis Burck as Senior Living Studio Leader
GL
11:31aIBM : Services Signs a USD$260M Agreement with Bank of the Philippine Islands to Support the Bank's Digital Transformation
PR
11:31aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : SVP Mike Karjagin has resigned from Nurminen Logistics Plc
AQ
11:31aCORRECTION -- Washington Trust Announces Date for 2019 Annual Meeting
GL
11:31aSubscription-Based Online Purchasing and Community Forum Expand PDF Tool Offering from Datalogics
BU
11:31aZETTASET : Expands Executive Team with New Marketing, Product and Sales Leads
BU
11:31aMercedes-Benz Brand Center Returns for Atlanta Encore
BU
11:30aSCHLUMBERGER LIMITE : NV Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.