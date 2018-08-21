Log in
uBreakiFix Grows San Diego Footprint, Opens Downtown

08/21/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opened its newest location, uBreakiFix Downtown San Diego, on August 10 at 1501 India Street, Suite 101. This is the brand’s second location in San Diego, joining a store at Midway Drive.

uBreakiFix Downtown San Diego
uBreakiFix specializes in same-day repair service of small electronics, repairing cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and other technical problems at its more than 425 stores across North America.


uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 4.5 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 300 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Downtown San Diego is locally owned and operated by Ahmad Bashir, who has lived in San Diego for more than 20 years and looks forward to opening three additional uBreakiFix locations across the area.

“I own other franchises and am very in tune with the industry,” Bashir said. “I’ve been following along with uBreakiFix for a while and have found it to be one of the best franchise opportunities currently available. With an incredible company culture, supportive corporate team, and many strategic partnerships, uBreakiFix leads the industry with exceptional customer experience. I’m thrilled to be a part of this team and to serve the communities of San Diego with the best tech repair in the industry.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list.

uBreakiFix has more than 425 locations open across the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened 59 new stores during the first and second quarters of 2018 and plans to increase growth throughout the second half of the year. For more information on uBreakiFix franchising, visit http://ubreakifix.com/franchising.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers,” Wetherill said. “We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into downtown San Diego, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most.”

uBreakiFix Downtown San Diego is located at 1501 India Street, Suite 101, San Diego, CA 92101 and can be reached at: 619-542-9567. For more information and to view a service menu, visit http://ubreakifix.com/locations/downtownsandiego.

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2018, uBreakiFix also ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:
Molly White
(404) 510-0491
molly@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea37270b-a60e-48a6-94bb-7cf6983e1ff5 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
