uBreakiFix Grows in Rock County, Opens in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opened its newest location, uBreakiFix Beloit , on August 1 at 2600 Branigan Road. This is the brand’s second location in Rock County, joining a store in Janesville.



uBreakiFix specializes in same-day repair service of small electronics, repairing cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and other technical problems at its more than 425 stores across North America.





uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 4.5 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems.

uBreakiFix repairs devices from all manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, and Google. Through strategic partnerships with Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 300 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Beloit is the fourth location for owners James Hineline and Lori VanCoulter, who also own stores in Janesville, Rockford, and Machesney Park.

“Located right off Interstate 90, this area is central for hotels, restaurants, retail centers, and more,” Hineline said. “We look forward to serving consumers and businesses alike with high-quality, affordable tech repair. We have built up a loyal customer base throughout Rock and Winnebago counties, and we’re thrilled for the opportunity to extend the uBreakiFix experience to new communities in and around Beloit.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list.

uBreakiFix has more than 425 locations open across the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened 59 new stores during the first and second quarters of 2018 and plans to increase growth throughout the second half of the year. For more information on uBreakiFix franchising, visit http://ubreakifix.com/franchising.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers,” Wetherill said. “We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into Beloit, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most.”

uBreakiFix Beloit is located at 2600 Branigan Rd, Suite D, Beloit, WI 53511 and can be reached at: (608) 312-2134. For more information and to view a service menu, visit http://ubreakifix.com/locations/Beloit .

