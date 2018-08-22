uCloudlink Sued Skyroam for Patent Infringement to Protect its CloudSIM Technologies

Hong Kong uCloudlink Network Technology Limited, the global innovative
mobile data solution provider, and its affiliate in the United States,
uCloudlink (America), Ltd, had filed a lawsuit against Skyroam Inc, and
its holding company SIMO Holdings Inc. (collectively “Skyroam”), in the
United States District Court for the Northern District of California on
16th August 2018. The lawsuit alleges that Skyroam is violating
uCloudlink's US patents (No. 9,432,066 entitled Multi-Channel
communication terminal and No. 9,548,780 entitled Service Sharing system
and apparatus) by selling its infringing Wi-Fi hotspot devices. The
lawsuit intends to protect uCloudlink’ s CloudSIM technology and seek
damages and injunction to prevent Skyroam from selling any products
infringing uCloudlink’s patented technology.
uCloudlink has provided users and travelers around the world with its
cutting-edge technologies and first-class products for the connection to
local data at reasonable rate. Since its establishment in 2009,
uCloudlink has focused on the investment in research and development and
obtained more than 60 granted and pending patents worldwide. In order to
protect the proprietary of uCloudlink’s CloudSIM technology and the
long-term growth, it is necessary to launch this patent suit.
uCloudlink’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Tan Zhu, said “Based on the
continuous R&D investment, we have launched the world first 4G CloudSIM
Wi-Fi hotspot device in 2015. It is more than a year ahead the other
competitors. We will fully cooperate in the investigation by authorities
and the truth will reveal itself. In coming days, uCloudlink will
continue to offer premium service to worldwide users.”
About uCloudlink
Founded in 2009, uCloudlink has been
providing global mobile data service to billions of users in the world.
The company creates the first data transaction platform based on its
self-developed CloudSIM solution. The service branding of “GlocalMe” and
“Roamingman” enable the users to connect to the local mobile data
network in more than 130 countries and regions by its product and
service.
