uCloudlink Sued Skyroam for Patent Infringement to Protect its CloudSIM Technologies

08/22/2018 | 01:54pm CEST

Hong Kong uCloudlink Network Technology Limited, the global innovative mobile data solution provider, and its affiliate in the United States, uCloudlink (America), Ltd, had filed a lawsuit against Skyroam Inc, and its holding company SIMO Holdings Inc. (collectively “Skyroam”), in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on 16th August 2018. The lawsuit alleges that Skyroam is violating uCloudlink's US patents (No. 9,432,066 entitled Multi-Channel communication terminal and No. 9,548,780 entitled Service Sharing system and apparatus) by selling its infringing Wi-Fi hotspot devices. The lawsuit intends to protect uCloudlink’ s CloudSIM technology and seek damages and injunction to prevent Skyroam from selling any products infringing uCloudlink’s patented technology.

uCloudlink has provided users and travelers around the world with its cutting-edge technologies and first-class products for the connection to local data at reasonable rate. Since its establishment in 2009, uCloudlink has focused on the investment in research and development and obtained more than 60 granted and pending patents worldwide. In order to protect the proprietary of uCloudlink’s CloudSIM technology and the long-term growth, it is necessary to launch this patent suit.

uCloudlink’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Tan Zhu, said “Based on the continuous R&D investment, we have launched the world first 4G CloudSIM Wi-Fi hotspot device in 2015. It is more than a year ahead the other competitors. We will fully cooperate in the investigation by authorities and the truth will reveal itself. In coming days, uCloudlink will continue to offer premium service to worldwide users.”

About uCloudlink
Founded in 2009, uCloudlink has been providing global mobile data service to billions of users in the world. The company creates the first data transaction platform based on its self-developed CloudSIM solution. The service branding of “GlocalMe” and “Roamingman” enable the users to connect to the local mobile data network in more than 130 countries and regions by its product and service.


© Business Wire 2018
