Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

uLab Systems : Achieves Another Commercial Milestone and Expands Sales Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 12:06pm EDT

uLab Systems, the creator of the breakthrough aligner system which gives control back to orthodontists has achieved yet another commercial milestone with over 65,000 cases to date in the US alone. Given the significant demand, uLab Systems has doubled its sales team to support continued growth while maintaining an exceptional level of service.

As Joe Breeland Executive Vice President of Sales states, “Our growth to date has been exceptional and with more cases each day using the uLab software, we are eager to welcome our new sales and clinical team colleagues. This team has significant depth and breadth of experience in the orthodontic space and is positioned to accelerate uLab’s expansion into new practices.”

“Our platform is robust, and we have many enhancements in development this year that will make uLab even more powerful,” said Charlie Wen, President. “With so much innovation on the horizon, we want to have the best team in place to support our customers and our growth.”

uLab is led by entrepreneurs and technologists committed to serving the orthodontic community and their patients by giving control back to orthodontists. uLab Systems is located in San Mateo, CA and was founded in 2015 by Charlie Wen and Amir Abolfathi.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pTD AMERITRADE INVESTOR MOVEMENT INDEX : IMX Dips in February Amid Market Volatility
BU
12:31pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against BeiGene, Ltd. – BGNE
GL
12:30pALELION ENERGY : secures continued financing of 45 MSEK in total
AQ
12:29pCONAGRA BRANDS : Reddi-wip® Offers $15,000 for the Chance to Become a Barista for a Day
PR
12:28pCP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust watchdog
RE
12:28pORASCOM CONSTRUCTION : Appoints New Group Chief Financial Officer
PU
12:28pCP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust watchdog
RE
12:28pPANHANDLE OIL & GAS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:25pDemountable flood barrier for Welney Wash Road
AQ
12:24pA 7% plunge in the S&P just triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Tesco plans $6.6 billion shareholder return from Asia disposals
4GOLD : Gold jumps past $1,700 level for first time in seven years on virus fears
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in Feb amid coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group