uLab Systems : Achieves Another Commercial Milestone and Expands Sales Team

uLab Systems, the creator of the breakthrough aligner system which gives control back to orthodontists has achieved yet another commercial milestone with over 65,000 cases to date in the US alone. Given the significant demand, uLab Systems has doubled its sales team to support continued growth while maintaining an exceptional level of service.

As Joe Breeland Executive Vice President of Sales states, “Our growth to date has been exceptional and with more cases each day using the uLab software, we are eager to welcome our new sales and clinical team colleagues. This team has significant depth and breadth of experience in the orthodontic space and is positioned to accelerate uLab’s expansion into new practices.”

“Our platform is robust, and we have many enhancements in development this year that will make uLab even more powerful,” said Charlie Wen, President. “With so much innovation on the horizon, we want to have the best team in place to support our customers and our growth.”

uLab is led by entrepreneurs and technologists committed to serving the orthodontic community and their patients by giving control back to orthodontists. uLab Systems is located in San Mateo, CA and was founded in 2015 by Charlie Wen and Amir Abolfathi.

