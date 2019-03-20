uLab Systems : Announces Partnership with Dental Assist to Expand Commercialization of Treatment Planning Software in Japan

uLab Systems, creator of innovative in-office orthodontic treatment
planning software, announced a partnership with Dental Assist for
commercialization in Japan. Dental Assist is a leading manufacturer of
aligners for orthodontists and dental clinics in Japan.
Charlie Wen, President of uLab Systems stated, “Dental Assist offers us
a great opportunity to help grow the aligner market in Japan. Initially,
Dental Assist contacted us seeking a better solution to scale their
digital lab production output. In just a few months, we were able to
increase their production with the uLab software. Our results reinforce
the value and power the uLab Systems software can bring to the aligner
production process.”
Dental Assist focuses primarily on manufacturing aligners and has a
great deal of experience with aligner planning software. When Dental
Assist transitioned to uLab Systems they were excited to find a powerful
and intuitive aligner software. Dr. Naozumi Matsumoto, CEO of Dental
Assist said, “Our partnership with uLab has helped to transform our
aligner development process. The uLab System software has exceeded our
expectations and we look forward to seeing additional innovations in the
future that will further advance and add efficiencies to our services.”
uLab is actively preparing to expand their launch by offering new
licenses to orthodontists at the American Association of Orthodontists’
annual meeting in May. If you would like to learn more about uLab
Systems or are interested in partnering with uLab outside of North
America, please visit the website www.ulabsystems.com
or contact us via the information below.
About uLab Systems
uLab is led by entrepreneurs and technologists committed to serving the
orthodontic community and their patients by giving control back to
orthodontists. uLab Systems is located in Redwood City, CA and was
founded in 2015 by Charlie Wen and Amir Abolfathi.
