uLab Systems : Announces Partnership with Dental Assist to Expand Commercialization of Treatment Planning Software in Japan

uLab Systems, creator of innovative in-office orthodontic treatment planning software, announced a partnership with Dental Assist for commercialization in Japan. Dental Assist is a leading manufacturer of aligners for orthodontists and dental clinics in Japan.

Charlie Wen, President of uLab Systems stated, “Dental Assist offers us a great opportunity to help grow the aligner market in Japan. Initially, Dental Assist contacted us seeking a better solution to scale their digital lab production output. In just a few months, we were able to increase their production with the uLab software. Our results reinforce the value and power the uLab Systems software can bring to the aligner production process.”

Dental Assist focuses primarily on manufacturing aligners and has a great deal of experience with aligner planning software. When Dental Assist transitioned to uLab Systems they were excited to find a powerful and intuitive aligner software. Dr. Naozumi Matsumoto, CEO of Dental Assist said, “Our partnership with uLab has helped to transform our aligner development process. The uLab System software has exceeded our expectations and we look forward to seeing additional innovations in the future that will further advance and add efficiencies to our services.”

uLab is actively preparing to expand their launch by offering new licenses to orthodontists at the American Association of Orthodontists’ annual meeting in May. If you would like to learn more about uLab Systems or are interested in partnering with uLab outside of North America, please visit the website www.ulabsystems.com or contact us via the information below.

About uLab Systems

uLab is led by entrepreneurs and technologists committed to serving the orthodontic community and their patients by giving control back to orthodontists. uLab Systems is located in Redwood City, CA and was founded in 2015 by Charlie Wen and Amir Abolfathi.

