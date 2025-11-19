The United Arab Emirates' National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC) and Thales Alenia Space--a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%)--have signed an agreement to explore opportunities in the field of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite navigation systems.

This partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the 2025 Paris Air Show, establishing a common framework for cooperation.

Building on this foundation, the two parties have now signed a new agreement, marking the launch of joint technical studies and engineering activities, with an initial focus on legal protection and design components for LEO PNT (Positioning, Navigation, and Timing) systems.

"LEO PNT will disrupt the established order in satellite navigation by providing greater precision, resilience, and signal penetration, paving the way for new applications and growth drivers for the economy," said Hervé Derrey, CEO of Thales Alenia Space.