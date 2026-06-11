Uber and Lyft Challenge New York Driver Protection Law

Uber and Lyft have launched a legal challenge against New York City to block the implementation of Local Law 52 of 2026, which imposes stricter regulations on the deactivation of driver accounts on ride-hailing platforms. The companies argue that the legislation, designed to combat unfair deactivations, could force them to retain drivers who pose safety risks to passengers and infringe upon their constitutional rights.

The law specifically mandates that a driver may only be deactivated for a "legitimate economic reason" or "just cause." It also requires a 14-day notice period prior to certain deactivations. Uber and Lyft are contesting these provisions, claiming they could damage their reputations, complicate the management of complaints, and compel them to disclose sensitive information regarding user-reported incidents.



The legislation is scheduled to take effect on July 28, having been passed over a veto by former Mayor Eric Adams. City officials are defending the reform, asserting that it provides drivers with essential procedural protections. City Council leaders expressed confidence in the law's legal standing and stated they are prepared to defend it in court.