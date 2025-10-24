Uber, in partnership with WeRide, has announced the launch of autonomous Robotaxi rides in Riyadh, a first for its platform in Saudi Arabia. The vehicles operate on dedicated routes between Roshn Front and Princess Noura University as part of a program supported by the Transport General Authority (TGA).



Sarfraz Maredia, Uber's global head of autonomous mobility, emphasizes that this project is "an important step in expanding access to autonomous vehicles in the Middle East." Jennifer Li, Chief Financial Officer at WeRide, says the initiative marks "a step toward safer and more sustainable mobility."



Each Robotaxi currently has an operator on board before gradually transitioning to fully autonomous driving. The launch is part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to promote innovation and smart transportation.