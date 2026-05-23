Uber Technologies is exploring options for a full acquisition of Delivery Hero, according to Bloomberg, a report that comes just days after the US giant significantly increased its stake in its German rival. Uber shares, down 12% YTD, slipped about 2% on Friday, while Delivery Hero, which has surged 47% YTD, rose nearly 5% in electronic trading.

This potential transaction is part of a broader consolidation wave in the food delivery sector, where scale, geographic density, and the streamlining of marketing expenditures have become critical drivers for improving profitability. Uber recently raised its stake in Delivery Hero to 19.5% of its issued capital, up from about 7%, and also holds 5.6% in the form of options. This position makes it the German group's largest shareholder, while remaining below the 30% threshold that would trigger a mandatory takeover bid.



For Uber, the strategic rationale is clear, as Delivery Hero would provide broader exposure to international markets where Uber Eats already competes with fellow US peer DoorDash, Britain's Just Eat Takeaway, and several local players. However, the primary risks lie in the acquisition price, complexity of its integration, and potential regulatory hurdles, as authorities closely monitor concentration within delivery platforms.



Uber has said that it does not yet intend to cross the 30% threshold, while Delivery Hero declined to comment on its new shareholder's intentions. Discussions remain preliminary, with no guarantee that they will result in a transaction.