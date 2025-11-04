Uber reported improved third-quarter results on Tuesday, thanks to sustained activity levels, among the highest in the company's history.



Total bookings—a closely watched indicator of the company's overall activity—rose 21% to $49.7bn during the quarter, enabling the group to grow its revenue by 20% to approximately $13.5bn.



Thanks to this sustained growth, the San Francisco-based group improved its profitability across the board: adjusted operating income (EBITDA) rose 33% to $2.3bn, while free cash flow—which corresponds to operating cash flow minus capital expenditures—reached $2.2bn, up from $2.1bn a year earlier.



Net attributable income was $6.6bn, thanks to the recognition of a positive tax revaluation of $4.9bn.



We have delivered another impressive quarter, both in terms of business and earnings, while accelerating our growth and achieving record profitability, the ride-hailing and food delivery specialist said.



For Q4, Uber says it is targeting total revenues of between $52.25bn and $53.75bn, with adjusted EBITDA ranging from $2.41bn to $2.51bn.



Despite this strong performance, the stock was expected to fall more than 4% in premarket trading, after climbing more than 65% since the beginning of the year.