Uber Technologies and Sephora, a luxury beauty retailer owned by the LVMH group, have announced a partnership to integrate hundreds of Sephora stores in North America into the Uber Eats platform.



From today, customers in the US and Canada can enjoy on-demand delivery of makeup, skincare, fragrance, haircare, wellness products, and more, "all at the touch of a button."



This launch marks a significant milestone for Uber Eats, as Sephora becomes the first luxury beauty retailer on the platform. To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering US customers discounts through October 30.