Uber Technologies and Sephora, a luxury beauty retailer owned by the LVMH group, have announced a partnership to integrate hundreds of Sephora stores in North America into the Uber Eats platform.
From today, customers in the US and Canada can enjoy on-demand delivery of makeup, skincare, fragrance, haircare, wellness products, and more, "all at the touch of a button."
This launch marks a significant milestone for Uber Eats, as Sephora becomes the first luxury beauty retailer on the platform. To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering US customers discounts through October 30.
Published on 09/09/2025 at 09:12 am EDT
