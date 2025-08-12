The stock is down over the month but remains above its key moving averages, while the medium- and long-term trends remain upward.

Down 5% over one month, the stock is trading above its 20- and 50-day moving averages, a configuration that reflects an underlying bullish bias, despite a recent slowdown in hmomentum. The RSI is in neutral territory, confirming the current balance between buying and selling forces.

The medium- and long-term trends remain aligned to the upside, reinforcing the likelihood of a recovery if buyers maintain the initiative. Key support is at $82.53, which will need to hold for this scenario to play out. Resistance at $97.48 is the immediate technical target in the event of a rebound. Preferred scenario: continued upward movement towards $97.48 as long as prices remain above the 50-day moving average. This scenario would be invalidated by a clear break below the support level at $82.53, paving the way for a more significant decline.



Uber Technologies, Inc. - UBER

12 August 2024 - 11 August 2025 - Last: 90.58

MA (20) 89.95 - MA (50): 89.40 - MA (100): 84.27

