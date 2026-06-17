This marks the second joint deployment in Europe, coming just weeks after a similar announcement for Madrid.
Operations are expected to begin later this year in collaboration with Switzerland's Federal Roads Office (FEDRO).
Upon launch, rides will be available via the Uber app, subject to regulatory approval.
"Switzerland combines one of Europe's most advanced regulatory environments for autonomous driving with a high-value ridesharing market," the group stated.
In Zurich, Rydera, a local mobility and logistics operator, will manage the daily operations of the fleet.
With the Zurich launch, WeRide and Uber will be operating Robotaxi services in five of the 15 cities included in their previous agreement, with plans to deploy tens of thousands of Robotaxis on public roads worldwide.
Since December 2024, the partners have launched Robotaxi services across the Middle East, including fully autonomous commercial services in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as public operations in Riyadh.
"Our partnership with WeRide continues to gain momentum across Europe, and we are excited to apply our operational expertise to bring this next generation of autonomous rides to Zurich," said Sarfraz Maredia, Uber's global head of autonomous mobility and delivery.
Uber Technologies, Inc. is specialized in the development and operation of technology platforms designed to connect users with drivers, restaurants and service providers. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of a platform for booking trips and providing vehicles with drivers (57%). The group also offers carpooling solutions;
- operation of an online meal ordering platform (33.2%; Uber Eats);
- operation of an application for linking freight carriers and shippers (9.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (50.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.5%), Asia/Pacific (11.2%) and Latin America (6.4%).
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