Uber Launches Robotaxi Services in Zurich with WeRide

WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, and Uber Technologies have announced the launch of commercial Robotaxi services in the Greater Zurich area.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/17/2026 at 05:07 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This marks the second joint deployment in Europe, coming just weeks after a similar announcement for Madrid.



Operations are expected to begin later this year in collaboration with Switzerland's Federal Roads Office (FEDRO).



Upon launch, rides will be available via the Uber app, subject to regulatory approval.



"Switzerland combines one of Europe's most advanced regulatory environments for autonomous driving with a high-value ridesharing market," the group stated.



In Zurich, Rydera, a local mobility and logistics operator, will manage the daily operations of the fleet.



With the Zurich launch, WeRide and Uber will be operating Robotaxi services in five of the 15 cities included in their previous agreement, with plans to deploy tens of thousands of Robotaxis on public roads worldwide.



Since December 2024, the partners have launched Robotaxi services across the Middle East, including fully autonomous commercial services in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as public operations in Riyadh.



"Our partnership with WeRide continues to gain momentum across Europe, and we are excited to apply our operational expertise to bring this next generation of autonomous rides to Zurich," said Sarfraz Maredia, Uber's global head of autonomous mobility and delivery.