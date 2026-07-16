Uber lifted by its acquisition of Delivery Hero and Wedbush comments

Uber Technologies is up 2.5% at $74.5 in early trading on Wall Street, after the group announced an agreement to acquire Delivery Hero, and with support from comments by Wedbush, which ranks it among its favorite Internet sector picks.

Uber announced on Thursday an agreement with Delivery Hero, 'extending the world's largest mobility and delivery platform to a total of 99 markets, with combined pro forma gross bookings of $236bn in 2025'.



Under the terms of the voluntary tender offer, the group will offer Delivery Hero shareholders cash consideration of €41.50 per share, representing an implied valuation of $14.8bn for 100% of the company, or $13.7bn after adjusting for prior acquisitions completed by Uber.



'This transaction nearly doubles the number of markets where Uber will offer both mobility and delivery services, increasing from 34 to 58 markets, significantly expanding the addressable market for Uber's proven multi-platform strategy,' the group said.



Delivery Hero's management board and supervisory board unanimously welcome and support the tender offer and intend to recommend that shareholders tender their shares, subject to review of the offer document.



Uber expects the acquisition of its German rival to be accretive to its non-GAAP EPS upon closing, expected in the second half of 2027, and to have an accretive impact in the 'high single-digit' percentage range starting in the third year.



In addition, Delivery Hero has entered into a separate agreement with SSW Partners, a New York-based investment firm, which will acquire its operations across a total of 14 markets, in particular those where Uber Eats and Delivery Hero are already both present, for about $1.6bn.



Wedbush upbeat on autonomous mobility...



Uber is also rising on the back of favorable comments from Wedbush, which assigns the mobility and delivery platform stock an 'outperform' rating, with a $91 price target, and ranks it among its favorite Internet sector picks.



'This view reflects our conviction that Uber is establishing itself as a critical layer enabling autonomous mobility, rather than simply being threatened by disintermediation, while still having significant runway for growth in its core business,' the broker said.



While the debate around autonomous vehicles (AVs) remains investors' main concern, Wedbush believes the evidence seen so far on this theme, though still preliminary, is playing in Uber's favor, noting that the number of AV trips has increased tenfold in a year.



In addition, the launch in February 2026 of Uber Autonomous Solutions, a suite of services for partners operating autonomous vehicles, allows Uber to assume the role of an infrastructure provider, according to the broker.



...as well as other identified growth levers



Beyond autonomous vehicles, Wedbush identifies several growth levers: the number of Uber One subscribers has topped 50 million, up from 30 million at the end of 2024, while about 30% of mobility users have never tried Uber Eats, offering cross-selling potential.



Wedbush also highlights the expansion of Uber Eats into grocery and retail, as well as new partnerships, notably for hotel bookings with Expedia, which extend the Uber platform's presence into travel.



The broker also points to a 44% increase in non-GAAP EPS in the first quarter of 2026, alongside record share repurchases totaling $3bn for the quarter, a trend it expects to continue.



'We believe the combination of optionality tied to autonomous vehicles, cross-selling potential, margin improvement, and share repurchases is undervalued by the market,' the financial intermediary concluded.