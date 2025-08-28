Uber Technologies and Dollar Tree announce a new partnership that brings nearly 9,000 Dollar Tree stores to the Uber Eats platform, marking a new milestone in Uber's expansion into suburban and rural retail in the US.



Dollar Tree offers customers a unique shopping experience, now available at the touch of a button on the Uber Eats and Uber apps, the companies said.



To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering $10 off orders of $30 or more with the code DOLLAR10?. As always, Uber One members enjoy free delivery on eligible orders and other exclusive benefits.