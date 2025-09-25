Uber Technologies announces a collaboration with ALDI, which joins Uber Eats with more than 2,500 stores in the United States. Consumers can now order a selection of exclusive ALDI products, ranging from fresh produce to beverages, with immediate or scheduled home delivery.



The agreement includes the option to pay via the SNAP-EBT food assistance program, a first for the app on a national scale. Dave Rinaldo, Chief Operating Officer of ALDI USA, emphasizes that this partnership "makes shopping even more convenient while maintaining the quality and value our customers appreciate."



Uber is thus strengthening its offering in the grocery segment, a strategic segment beyond meal delivery, by combining speed, accessibility, and selection. Promotional offers accompany the launch, including a 40% discount on first ALDI orders.