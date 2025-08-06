Uber saw its net income rise 36% y-o-y in Q2 2025 to $1.3bn (in line with consensus), benefiting from continued growth in demand. Revenue came in at $12.6bn, up 18% on a reported basis, slightly higher than the consensus of $12.4bn.



Adjusted EBITDA reached $2.1bn, up 35% from last year. Diluted EPS amounted to $0.63, compared with $0.47 in Q2 2024.



Free cash flow (FCF) reached $2.47bn, compared with $1.72bn a year earlier.



In detail, the mobility platform generated $7.3bn in revenue (+19%), while delivery activities (Uber Eats) grew 25% to $4.1bn. Freight remained down 1% at $1.2bn.



Group CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that "the platform strategy is delivering results, with record audience, frequency and profitability for both Mobility and Delivery businesses."



For Q3, Uber is targeting adjusted EBITDA of between $2.19bn and $2.29bn, representing year-over-year growth of 30% to 36%, and gross bookings of between $48.25bn and $49.75bn, representing y-o-y growth of 17% to 21% at constant exchange rates.



The stock fell nearly 2.8% to around $87 shortly after the market opened.