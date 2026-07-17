Uber rises after its acquisition of Delivery Hero and Wedbush comments

Uber Technologies gained 1.9% to a little over $74 on Thursday on Wall Street, after the group announced an agreement to acquire Delivery Hero, and with support from Wedbush commentary that names it as one of its favorite Internet stocks.

Uber announced on Thursday a combination agreement with Delivery Hero, 'extending the world's largest mobility and delivery platform to a total of 99 markets, with combined pro forma gross bookings of $236bn in 2025'.



Under the terms of the voluntary tender offer, the group will offer Delivery Hero shareholders cash consideration of €41.50 per share, representing an implied valuation of $14.8bn for 100% of the company, or $13.7bn after adjusting for previous acquisitions completed by Uber.



'This transaction nearly doubles the number of markets where Uber will offer both mobility and delivery services, rising from 34 to 58 markets, significantly expanding the addressable market for Uber's proven multi-platform strategy,' the group said.



Delivery Hero's management board and supervisory board unanimously welcome and support the tender offer and intend to recommend that shareholders tender their shares, subject to review of the offer document.



Uber expects the acquisition of its German rival to be accretive to its non-GAAP EPS upon closing, expected in the second half of 2027, and to deliver accretion of a 'high single-digit' percentage starting in the third year.



Separately, Delivery Hero has entered into a separate agreement with SSW Partners, a New York-based investment firm, which will acquire its operations in a total of 14 markets, in particular those where Uber Eats and Delivery Hero already operate side by side, for about $1.6bn.



Wedbush positive on autonomous mobility...



Uber also advanced on the back of favorable Wedbush comments, which rates the mobility and delivery platform stock 'outperform', with a price target of $91, and names it as one of its favorite Internet stocks.



'This stance reflects our conviction that Uber is emerging as a critical link enabling autonomous mobility, rather than simply being threatened by disintermediation, while still having significant upside for growth in its core business,' the broker said.



While the debate around autonomous vehicles (AVs) remains the main investor concern, Wedbush believes the evidence seen to date on this theme, while still preliminary, favors Uber, noting that the number of AV trips has increased tenfold in a year.



In addition, the launch in February 2026 of Uber Autonomous Solutions, a suite of services for partners operating autonomous vehicles, allows Uber to assume the role of an infrastructure provider, according to the broker.



...as well as other identified growth levers



Beyond autonomous vehicles, Wedbush identifies several growth levers: the number of Uber One subscribers has topped 50 million, up from 30 million at the end of 2024, while about 30% of mobility users have never tried Uber Eats, offering cross-selling potential.



Wedbush also highlights Uber Eats' expansion into grocery and retail, as well as new partnerships, notably hotel booking with Expedia, which extend Uber's platform presence into travel.



The broker also points to a 44% increase in non-GAAP EPS in the first quarter of 2026, alongside record share buybacks totaling $3bn for the quarter, a trend it expects to continue.



'We believe the combination of autonomy-related optionality, cross-selling potential, margin improvement and share buybacks is underappreciated by the market,' the financial intermediary concluded.