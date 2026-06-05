Ubisoft: Barclays crosses 5% threshold in capital and voting rights

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/05/2026 at 11:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Barclays has notified the AMF that it indirectly crossed above the 5% threshold of Ubisoft's capital and voting rights on June 1, following an off-market acquisition of shares resulting from the settlement of equity-linked financial instruments.



The British bank specified that it holds, through its controlled subsidiaries, 8,070,708 Ubisoft shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 5.99% of the capital and 5.41% of the voting rights of the French video game publisher.