Barclays has notified the AMF that it indirectly crossed above the 5% threshold of Ubisoft's capital and voting rights on June 1, following an off-market acquisition of shares resulting from the settlement of equity-linked financial instruments.
The British bank specified that it holds, through its controlled subsidiaries, 8,070,708 Ubisoft shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 5.99% of the capital and 5.41% of the voting rights of the French video game publisher.
Ubisoft Entertainment is one of the world's leading developers and publishers of interactive video games for consoles, PCs, smartphones and tablets. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- publishing of video games (69.6%);
- edition and production of video games (30.4%).
Net sales by source of income are divided between online sales of video games (86.9%), video game boxes (7.9%), services (3.6%; including digital or physical delivery of content, update, correction, enhancement and maintenance services) and licenses (1.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (32.1%), North America (45.7%) and other (22.2%).
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