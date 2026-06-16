Ubisoft: Barclays Drops Below 5% Threshold

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/16/2026 at 10:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Barclays has notified the AMF that it has crossed below the 5% voting rights threshold on June 9, followed by the 5% capital threshold of Ubisoft Entertainment on June 10, acting through the companies it controls. These movements follow off-market share disposals.



Following these threshold crossings, the British bank specified that it indirectly holds 6,749,197 Ubisoft shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 4.96% of the capital and 4.49% of the voting rights of the video game publisher.