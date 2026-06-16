Barclays has notified the AMF that it has crossed below the 5% voting rights threshold on June 9, followed by the 5% capital threshold of Ubisoft Entertainment on June 10, acting through the companies it controls. These movements follow off-market share disposals.
Following these threshold crossings, the British bank specified that it indirectly holds 6,749,197 Ubisoft shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 4.96% of the capital and 4.49% of the voting rights of the video game publisher.
Barclays PLC is one of Britain's leading banking groups. The activity is organized around three sectors:
- commercial banking: at the end of 2025, owned 206 branches worldwide;
- financing, investment, and market banking: specialized financing (acquisitions, projects, etc.), portfolio management, transactions on the stock, interest, exchange, and raw material markets, stock trading, merger-acquisition consulting, investment capital, etc.;
- credit cards issuing.
At the end of 2025, the group managed GBP 565.2 billion in current deposits and GBP 337.9 billion in current credits.
Income breaks down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (54.2%), Europe (7.8%), Americas (32.8%), Asia (4.9%), Africa and Middle East (0.3%).
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