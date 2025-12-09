Barclays Plc has notified the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) that, as of December 2, it has fallen below the 5% ownership threshold in Ubisoft. The bank now holds, indirectly, 6,586,318 shares, representing 4.89% of the video game publisher's share capital and 4.43% of its voting rights.

This threshold crossing is the result of an off-market sale of Ubisoft shares and a reduction in the number of shares held through assimilation. On this occasion, Barclays Capital Securities Limited also individually dropped below the same threshold.