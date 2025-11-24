Barclays has notified the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) that, as of November 17, it has crossed the 5% ownership threshold in Ubisoft. The British banking institution now holds, indirectly, 6,760,320 shares, representing an equivalent number of voting rights--amounting to 5.02% of Ubisoft's capital and 4.55% of the group's voting rights.

Barclays specified that this threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Ubisoft shares on the market, as well as an increase in the number of shares in the video game publisher held through assimilation.