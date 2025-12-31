Ubisoft: BlackRock Falls Below 5% Ownership Threshold

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, reported to the AMF that on December 29 it had fallen below the 5% threshold of Ubisoft's share capital, following a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.

The American asset management giant specified that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned clients and funds, 6,383,446 Ubisoft shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which amounts to 4.74% of the share capital and 4.29% of the voting rights of the video game publisher.