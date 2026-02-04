Ubisoft: BlackRock Surpasses 5% Ownership Threshold

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, reported to the AMF that on January 30 it had crossed above the 5% threshold in Ubisoft's share capital, as a result of an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.



The American asset management giant specified that, on behalf of the aforementioned clients and funds, it holds 6,944,519 Ubisoft shares, each carrying a voting right—representing 5.16% of the share capital and 4.66% of the voting rights of the video game publisher.