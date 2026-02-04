BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, reported to the AMF that on January 30 it had crossed above the 5% threshold in Ubisoft's share capital, as a result of an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.
The American asset management giant specified that, on behalf of the aforementioned clients and funds, it holds 6,944,519 Ubisoft shares, each carrying a voting right—representing 5.16% of the share capital and 4.66% of the voting rights of the video game publisher.
Ubisoft Entertainment is one of the world's leading developers and publishers of interactive video games for consoles, PCs, smartphones and tablets. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- publishing of video games (69.6%);
- edition and production of video games (30.4%).
Net sales by source of income are divided between online sales of video games (86.9%), video game boxes (7.9%), services (3.6%; including digital or physical delivery of content, update, correction, enhancement and maintenance services) and licenses (1.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (32.1%), North America (45.7%) and other (22.2%).
