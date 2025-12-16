Ubisoft buys the rights to the game March of Giants from Amazon

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/16/2025 at 04:24 am EST

Ubisoft has announced the acquisition of the rights to the game March of Giants from Amazon for an undisclosed amount. Based in Montreal, the team behind this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game will join the group.



Following the alpha version, the team is preparing for 2026 the next major update that "will introduce new heroes, expanded competitive modes, and fundamental systems designed to support long-term growth."



As part of the agreement, Amazon will also provide the French video game publisher with marketing support on Twitch for this game, which "combines lane combat, battlefield mastery, and hero coordination."



"Industry analysts expect the global MOBA market to continue to grow year-over-year through the end of the decade, with total revenue expected to double by 2030," Ubisoft points out.