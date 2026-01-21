Ubisoft Drops Over 10% After Canceling Six Games and Overhauling Strategy Following €1 Billion Loss

Esteban Tesson Published on 01/21/2026 at 02:37 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Ubisoft has announced a sweeping reorganization of its operations, marked by the cancellation of six video games, including the highly anticipated remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time , and the postponement of seven additional titles. This move comes amid operational losses estimated at €1 billion for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, far exceeding previous forecasts. The company cited an accelerated write-down of €650 million related to these cancellations and has revised its net bookings downward, now expected at around €1.5 billion.



Facing these challenges, the French group is launching a major organizational transformation, structured around five autonomous "creative houses" specialized by genre, encompassing half of its global studios. The other half will provide support through a shared global network. Ubisoft will also consolidate its technology, marketing, and distribution services, while its headquarters in the Paris region will steer strategic direction and resource allocation.



This overhaul is accompanied by a new €200 million cost-saving plan over two years, adding to previously implemented cuts that have already resulted in more than 3,000 job losses and the closure of several studios. The publisher does not rule out further asset sales in the future. For CEO Yves Guillemot, this represents a "radical change" that is necessary, even though it has an immediate impact on the company's financial trajectory. Ubisoft, which had previously hoped to return to operational profit as early as 2026/2027, says its forecasts will be revised in May. Ubisoft shares fell by more than 13% in after-hours trading.