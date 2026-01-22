Ubisoft has announced a major overhaul of its business, marked by the cancellation of six video games, including the highly anticipated remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and the postponement of seven others. The decision comes as the company expects operating losses of around €1bn for FY 2025/2026, far worse than previously expected. It cites an accelerated impairment charge of €650m relating to the cancellations and has cut its net bookings outlook, which is now expected to be about €1.5bn.



Amid these difficulties, the French group is launching a sweeping organisational transformation, built around five autonomous, genre-focused "creative houses" bringing together half of its studios worldwide. The other half will provide support through a shared global network. Ubisoft will also consolidate its technology, marketing and distribution services, while its headquarters in the Paris region (Montreuil) will steer strategic direction and resource allocation.



The overhaul also includes a new €200m cost savings plan over two years, on top of cuts already under way that have led to the elimination of over 3,000 jobs and the closure of several studios. The publisher is also not ruling out future asset disposals. For CEO Yves Guillemot, this is a "radical change" deemed necessary, even though it has an immediate impact on the financial trajectory. Ubisoft, which had until now hoped to return to an operating profit as early as 2026/2027, said its forecasts would be revised in May. Ubisoft shares fell by more than 13% in prolonged trading yesterday.