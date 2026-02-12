Ubisoft Exceeds Net Bookings Target in Third Quarter
Ubisoft announced on Thursday that it achieved double-digit year-on-year revenue growth and outperformed its own expectations in its third fiscal quarter, which ended in December. However, this strong showing does not appear to be enough to fully reassure the market following last month’s dramatic profit warning.
The French video game group reported net bookings of €338 million for the final three months of 2025, representing a 12% increase compared to the previous year.
For comparison, Ubisoft had indicated on January 21 that it expected net bookings of around €330 million for the quarter.
In a press release, the company explained that this better-than-expected performance was driven mainly by its partnerships and the "Assassin's Creed" franchise, while its back-catalogue business grew by 11% year-on-year, notably thanks to titles such as "Avatar" and "The Division".
Recently Lowered 2025/2026 Targets Confirmed
The group also maintained its financial targets for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, which it had lowered last month, including its forecast for net bookings of around €1.5 billion for the full year.
Over the first nine months of its shifted fiscal year, ending in December, net bookings totaled €1.1 billion, up 18% year-on-year, driven by "Assassin's Creed" (nearly doubled), "The Division" (doubled), "Anno" (quadrupled), and "Avatar" (+20%).
Ubisoft also reiterated its forecast for a non-IFRS operating loss (Ebit) of around €1 billion and a negative free cash flow, expected to fall between -€400 million and -€500 million.
But Deeper Issues Remain...
It is worth recalling that at the end of January, Ubisoft sharply revised down its 2025/2026 targets and abandoned those set for 2026/2027.
The company also unveiled a major overhaul of its organization and operating model, marked by a refocusing of its portfolio and job cuts, which led to its share price plunging 39% in a single trading session. Since then, the stock has recovered by barely 3%.
Ubisoft Entertainment is one of the world's leading developers and publishers of interactive video games for consoles, PCs, smartphones and tablets. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- publishing of video games (69.6%);
- edition and production of video games (30.4%).
Net sales by source of income are divided between online sales of video games (86.9%), video game boxes (7.9%), services (3.6%; including digital or physical delivery of content, update, correction, enhancement and maintenance services) and licenses (1.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (32.1%), North America (45.7%) and other (22.2%).
