Ubisoft announced on Thursday that it achieved double-digit year-on-year revenue growth and outperformed its own expectations in its Q4, which ended in December. However, this strong showing does not appear to be enough to fully reassure the market following last month's dramatic profit warning.

A Positive Surprise in Business Performance



The French video game group reported net bookings of €338m or the final three months of 2025, representing a 12% increase compared to the previous year.



For comparison, Ubisoft had said on January 21 that it expected net bookings of around €330m for the quarter.



In a press release, the company explained that this better-than-expected performance was driven mainly by its partnerships and the "Assassin's Creed" franchise, while its back-catalogue business grew by 11% year-on-year, notably thanks to titles such as "Avatar" and "The Division".



Recently Lowered 2025/2026 Targets Confirmed



The group also maintained its financial targets for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, which it had lowered last month, including its forecast for net bookings of around €1.5bn for the full year.



Over the first nine months of its shifted fiscal year, ending in December, net bookings totaled €1.1bn, up 18% year-on-year, driven by "Assassin's Creed" (nearly doubled), "The Division" (doubled), "Anno" (quadrupled), and "Avatar" (+20%).



Ubisoft also reiterated its forecast for a non-IFRS operating loss (Ebit) of around €1bn and a negative free cash flow, expected to fall between -€400m and -€500m.



But Deeper Issues Remain...



It is worth recalling that at the end of January, Ubisoft sharply revised down its 2025/2026 targets and abandoned those set for 2026/2027.



The company also unveiled a major overhaul of its organization and operating model, marked by a refocusing of its portfolio and job cuts, which led to its share price plunging 39% in a single trading session. Since then, the stock has recovered by barely 3%.