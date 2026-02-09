Goldman Sachs International has reported to the AMF that, on February 3, it individually fell below the 5% threshold of voting rights in Ubisoft, now holding 7,100,471 shares, representing 5.27% of the video game publisher's capital and 4.76% of its voting rights.
This threshold crossing is the result of an off-market sale of Ubisoft shares. On this occasion, Goldman Sachs Group did not indirectly cross any thresholds and specified that it holds 5.59% of the capital and 5.05% of the voting rights.
Ubisoft Entertainment is one of the world's leading developers and publishers of interactive video games for consoles, PCs, smartphones and tablets. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- publishing of video games (69.6%);
- edition and production of video games (30.4%).
Net sales by source of income are divided between online sales of video games (86.9%), video game boxes (7.9%), services (3.6%; including digital or physical delivery of content, update, correction, enhancement and maintenance services) and licenses (1.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (32.1%), North America (45.7%) and other (22.2%).
Investor
Global
Quality
ESG MSCI
