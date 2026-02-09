Ubisoft: Goldman Sachs International Drops Below 5% of Voting Rights

Goldman Sachs International has reported to the AMF that, on February 3, it individually fell below the 5% threshold of voting rights in Ubisoft, now holding 7,100,471 shares, representing 5.27% of the video game publisher's capital and 4.76% of its voting rights.



This threshold crossing is the result of an off-market sale of Ubisoft shares. On this occasion, Goldman Sachs Group did not indirectly cross any thresholds and specified that it holds 5.59% of the capital and 5.05% of the voting rights.