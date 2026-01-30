Goldman Sachs International has reported to the AMF that, as of January 26, it has individually crossed the 5% threshold of voting rights in Ubisoft Entertainment, now holding 7.51% of the share capital and 6.79% of the voting rights in the video game publisher.
This threshold crossing results from an off-market acquisition of Ubisoft shares. Goldman Sachs Group further specified that, as of January 26, it indirectly held 10,499,302 Ubisoft shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 7.79% of the share capital and 7.04% of the voting rights.
Ubisoft Entertainment is one of the world's leading developers and publishers of interactive video games for consoles, PCs, smartphones and tablets. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- publishing of video games (69.6%);
- edition and production of video games (30.4%).
Net sales by source of income are divided between online sales of video games (86.9%), video game boxes (7.9%), services (3.6%; including digital or physical delivery of content, update, correction, enhancement and maintenance services) and licenses (1.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (32.1%), North America (45.7%) and other (22.2%).
