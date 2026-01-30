Ubisoft: Goldman Sachs Intl Exceeds 5% Voting Rights Threshold

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/30/2026 at 11:19 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Goldman Sachs International has reported to the AMF that, as of January 26, it has individually crossed the 5% threshold of voting rights in Ubisoft Entertainment, now holding 7.51% of the share capital and 6.79% of the voting rights in the video game publisher.



This threshold crossing results from an off-market acquisition of Ubisoft shares. Goldman Sachs Group further specified that, as of January 26, it indirectly held 10,499,302 Ubisoft shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 7.79% of the share capital and 7.04% of the voting rights.