Ubisoft: Goldman Sachs Surpasses 5% Ownership Threshold

Goldman Sachs Group has informed the AMF that, on January 8, it crossed the 5% threshold of Ubisoft's share capital, indirectly through companies it controls, as a result of an off-market share acquisition.

Published on 01/14/2026 at 05:48 am EST

The American investment bank specified that it now indirectly holds 6,865,194 Ubisoft shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which corresponds to 5.10% of the share capital and 4.60% of the voting rights of the video game publisher.