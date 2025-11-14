Ubisoft has announced a delay in the publication of its results.

Ubisoft announced yesterday evening that it was postponing the publication of its results for the first half of 2025-26. The publication of its results was initially scheduled for yesterday evening.



Ubisoft has asked Euronext to suspend trading of its shares and bonds from the opening of the markets on November 14, 2025, until the release of its results for the first half of 2025-26 in the coming days.



Ubisoft will keep the market informed of the date of resumption of trading.



According to Les Echos, in a communication sent to the group's employees, "Ubisoft's CFO sought to reassure them, stating that the group was taking additional time to finalize the closing and that the suspension had only been requested to limit unnecessary speculation," Invest Securities reported this morning.



"Nevertheless, the already negative sentiment among investors is likely to be reinforced. This includes fears related to the group's ongoing transformation and the future of its flagship Assassin's Creed franchise in an increasingly competitive environment (fears of lower-than-expected sales for Assassin's Creed and the departure of its director Marc-Alexis Côté, a pillar of the saga)," Invest Securities also points out.

