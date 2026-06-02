Ubisoft: JP Morgan Chase crosses 10% ownership threshold
JP Morgan Chase & Co has notified the AMF that on May 28, it indirectly crossed above the 10% share capital threshold in Ubisoft through its controlled entities. The group now indirectly holds 10.01% of the share capital and 9.04% of the voting rights.
Published on 06/02/2026 at 10:00 am EDT
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JP Morgan Chase stated that it does not intend to take control of the video game publisher, nor does it seek the appointment of any individual as a director of the company.