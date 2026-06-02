Ubisoft: JP Morgan Chase crosses 10% ownership threshold

JP Morgan Chase & Co has notified the AMF that on May 28, it indirectly crossed above the 10% share capital threshold in Ubisoft through its controlled entities. The group now indirectly holds 10.01% of the share capital and 9.04% of the voting rights.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/02/2026 at 10:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The U.S. banking group specified that this threshold breach resulted from an off-market acquisition of Ubisoft shares and an increase in the number of shares held through assimilation.



JP Morgan Chase stated that it does not intend to take control of the video game publisher, nor does it seek the appointment of any individual as a director of the company.