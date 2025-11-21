It's back to business: After a week-long trading suspension, Ubisoft returned to the Paris stock exchange this morning at 10:00, coinciding with the release of its half-year financial results.

The company explained that its absence from the markets was due to an IFRS accounting adjustment related to revenue recognition from a prior partnership, which impacted compliance with certain contractual debt ratios.

The resumption of trading was made possible thanks to the securing of refinancing through the 'imminent' sale of a minority stake in its subsidiary Vantage Studios to Tencent, as part of a EUR1.16 billion transaction. Ubisoft described this as "a major milestone" in its transformation.

For the first half of its 2025-26 fiscal year, Ubisoft reported a non-IFRS (interpreted as 'adjusted') net loss attributable to the group of EUR37 million, compared to a loss of EUR208.1 million a year earlier. Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share came in at -EUR0.28, versus -EUR1.64 last year.

Non-IFRS operating income reached EUR27.1 million, after a loss of -EUR252.1 million a year ago, illustrating a marked recovery in profitability. On an IFRS basis, operating loss was -EUR120.2 million, compared to -EUR271.8 million in the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, revenue slipped by 2.1% to EUR657.8 million, while net bookings rose 20.3% to EUR772.4 million. This latter metric was buoyed by strong digital momentum (+30.2%), a robust back-catalogue (+50%), and a 51.9% increase in player recurring revenue (PRI).

The past quarter (Q2) proved particularly strong, with net bookings of EUR490.8 million, up 39% year-on-year and exceeding expectations (guidance was EUR450 million). This performance was driven by larger-than-anticipated partnerships and the success of the Assassin's Creed franchise, whose back-catalogue and new content have strongly engaged the player community.

However, Free Cash Flow remained negative over the period, with non-IFRS cash consumption of EUR240.3 million, compared to -EUR106.1 million a year earlier.

"Ubisoft recorded net bookings above its forecasts, driven by higher-than-expected partnerships, highlighting the attractiveness and reach of our brands," commented Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, Ubisoft is maintaining its targets: stable net bookings, a non-IFRS operating result close to break-even, and negative Free Cash Flow. The group expects a return to positive cash generation and positive non-IFRS operating income starting in 2026-27.

Adrian Kowollik, the analyst handling the case at AlphaValue, described these results as "solid." Investors seemed to share this view: the stock was up nearly 8% in Paris around 10:20 a.m.