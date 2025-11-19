Ubisoft announced on Wednesday that it will publish its results for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26 "no later than this Friday" before the markets open. The video game group had initially scheduled the release for the evening of Thursday, November 13, but decided at the last minute to postpone the announcement without providing further explanation.

The trading of Ubisoft shares, which has been suspended since last Thursday, will also resume by this Friday at the opening of the Paris market, the company said in a brief statement.

The announcement of the delay in publishing half-year results and the temporary suspension of trading triggered a wave of speculation last week, with many investors questioning what kind of incident might lead a listed company of this size to postpone the presentation of its financial accounts.

"Is this simply a scheduling change or is a major announcement on the way?" the TP ICAP Midcap team wondered as early as last Friday.

"While the timing of the announcement and the trading suspension suggest the latter, it remains very difficult to speculate on the nature of the forthcoming news," the brokerage acknowledged.

According to Les Echos, Ubisoft's Chief Financial Officer reportedly reassured employees in an internal communication, stating that the group was taking extra time to finalize its financial closing and that the trading suspension had been requested solely to limit unnecessary speculation.

According to AllInvest Securities, this move has only reinforced the already negative sentiment among investors, which is reflected in a high level of short selling on the stock.

The firm's analysts highlighted concerns about the ongoing transformation of the company and the future of its flagship franchise, "Assassin's Creed," in an increasingly competitive environment--pointing to fears of sales falling short of expectations and the departure of Marc-Alexis Côté, a key figure in the saga.