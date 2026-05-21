Ubisoft tumbles following annual results, Oddo BHF remains on the sidelines

Ubisoft shares are plunging 12.4% this Thursday, marking the second-largest decline on the SBF 120 after Elior (-26.5%), a day after the video game publisher released annual results for the fiscal year ended March. According to Oddo BHF, the figures are 'in line with the mega-warning issued in January'.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/21/2026 at 09:41 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The group reported massive losses of -1,045m euros at the net level and -1,475m euros in non-IFRS operating income, compared to the research firm's expectations of -1,201m euros and -960m euros respectively. Meanwhile, revenue fell 17% to 1,525m euros.



'Unsurprisingly, these results are poor', noted the analyst in charge of the stock, recalling that 'the group had issued a mega profit warning in January following changes to the game pipeline, the postponement of partnerships, and an accelerated write-down of 650m euros'.



According to Oddo BHF, the situation will remain highly challenging through fiscal year 2027 based on the financial targets provided. Management expects revenue to continue declining at a 'high single digit' rate and an operating margin that remains negative in the 'high single digits'.



'This annual release confirms that the group needs time to regain its ability to regularly launch hit games and return to sustainable growth, comfortable profits, and robust cash generation...', the analyst judged.



During this period of profound reorganization, the research firm prefers to stay on the sidelines regarding Ubisoft, maintaining an 'underperform' rating and a price target of 3.5 euros, 'especially as the balance sheet remains strained'.