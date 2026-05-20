Ubisoft unveils massive annual net loss

The French video game publisher posted a net loss of nearly 1.5 billion euros for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Faced with this downturn linked to a very light release schedule, the group is accelerating its restructuring plan and relying on massive support from Tencent to shore up its finances ahead of an expected rebound in 2027.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/20/2026 at 12:05 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Ubisoft is licking its wounds while securing its future. Upon the publication of its annual results, the French video game giant revealed a dual-faceted performance: on one hand, an income statement heavily impacted by its strategic overhaul; on the other, a balance sheet considerably strengthened by its partners.



Earnings shock, Tencent buffer



For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, Ubisoft's net bookings stood at 1.525 billion euros, down 17.4% year-on-year. However, the fourth quarter limited the damage at 415 million euros (above the 390 million target), driven by the resilience of the back-catalogue.



The decline in launches came at a high price: non-IFRS operating income plunged to -1,044.7 million euros, while the IFRS net loss attributable to the Group reached a historic 1.475 billion euros (compared to -243.5 million euros the previous year).

Despite this underperformance, Ubisoft managed to drastically reduce its non-IFRS net debt, which fell from 885 million to just 187 million euros. This breathing room is a direct result of the completion of the strategic transaction with Tencent, which injected 1.16 billion euros of cash into the group's coffers.



Drastic restructuring and creative refocusing



To right the ship, the operating model is undergoing a major austerity drive. The cost-saving program, ahead of schedule, reduced fixed costs by 118 million euros over the year (325 million euros cumulative since 2022-23), with a target of 500 million euros in annual savings by March 2028. This restructuring resulted in a net headcount reduction of 1,200 employees, bringing the global workforce to 16,590 people.



On the content front, Ubisoft is opting for selectivity in an increasingly demanding market: 7 projects have been outright cancelled and 6 others have been postponed. The objective is to focus on quality, as recent titles (Assassin's Creed Shadows, Anno 117) have proved reassuring.



2026-2027: The trough before the rebound



The upcoming fiscal year (2026-27) will be one of transition and reconstruction. Lacking a dense release schedule - with the exception of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced expected on July 9 - Ubisoft is warning the market: net bookings are expected to decline by a high single-digit percentage. The non-IFRS operating margin will be negative in similar proportions, and free cash flow consumption will be capped at 500 million euros.



The real milestone for investors is set further out. Bolstered by a densified pipeline for 2027-28 and 2028-29 (centered around flagship brands Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon) and the acceleration of its Live services such as Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft promises a return to positive EBIT and free cash flow as early as the 2027-28 fiscal year, followed by robust cash generation the following year. The group is thus validating its 'step back to leap further' strategy, which is now largely funded.