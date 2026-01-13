UBS Adjusts Price Target for Air Liquide

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/13/2026 at 04:50 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock and adjusts its price target to €200 (down from €205) ahead of the publication of second-half 2025 results.



The analyst expects second-half 2025 EBIT to be 2% higher than forecasts.



"For the second half of 2025, we anticipate organic sales growth of 1.2% year-on-year and an improvement in the EBIT margin of approximately 180 basis points, compared to around 170 basis points for the forecasts," UBS notes in its report.



Air Liquide had indicated it is very confident in its ability to increase its operating margin and achieve recurring net income growth at constant exchange rates in 2025. The group has also confirmed its target of a cumulative increase of +460 basis points in its operating margin over 2022-2026.