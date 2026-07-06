UBS cuts its H&M target as sales remain under pressure

UBS said on Monday it had slightly lowered its price target on H&M to 168 Swedish kronor from 169 previously, while maintaining a neutral rating on the stock, saying the clothing group's profitability efforts continue to be offset by persistent pressure on its sales.

Commercial momentum struggling to restart



In a research note, the Swiss bank acknowledges that H&M's business model has improved meaningfully, as illustrated by the increase in its gross margin, better cost control and tighter inventory management, but stresses that its revenue performance remains its main weak point.



According to UBS, the second-quarter results confirmed this trend, with like-for-like sales down 1%, while third-quarter sales are currently tracking at 0%, offering few signs of a rebound.



Short-term forecasts revised lower



In light of this ongoing weakness, the analysts said they have lowered their forecast for like-for-like sales growth in the third quarter to 0.5%, from 1.5% previously.



The bank also cuts its forecast for the third-quarter increase in gross margin to 25 basis points, from 50 basis points previously, and lowers its estimate for gross margin for fiscal 2027 to 54.2%, a decline of 30 basis points, to reflect increased cost pressures.



According to the financial institution, progress on restructuring suggests efficiency gains ahead, but that does not prevent it from remaining cautious on the path for growth and gross margin.



Restructuring should pay off



UBS nonetheless believes the Swedish retailer is now on track to reach its 'normalized' gross margin target, set at between 54% and 55% for fiscal 2025/2026, with its analysts more specifically penciling in 54.2%.



For fiscal 2026/2027, the bank expects a stable margin, arguing that future internal efficiency gains will likely be reinvested to support revenue growth or to offset potential cost-related headwinds.