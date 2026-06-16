UBS Cuts Price Target on Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma shares are retreating sharply on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, falling 4.87% to DKK291.10. The decline is driven by a significant price target reduction from UBS, alongside a wave of profit-taking. Prior to today's drop, the stock had rallied for five consecutive sessions, gaining a cumulative 21.28% since its 22.68% plunge on June 8.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 09:34 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Swiss investment bank noted that the biotech firm's stock has struggled recently, down 38.14% year-to-date. This underperformance stems from a cooling of general investor interest in the obesity sector, as well as clinical data for Petrelintide, one of its two primary assets in development, which failed to meet expectations.



Regarding its other pipeline candidate, Survodutide, recent data releases were met with a cold reception, triggering the 22.68% sell-off on June 8. While the treatment for obesity and MASLD (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease) proved effective, the tolerability data was highly disappointing and is likely to significantly limit its clinical adoption.



Consequently, UBS has lowered its peak sales forecasts for Survodutide. This revision led analysts to slash their price target for Zealand Pharma from DKK730 to DKK540, though they maintained a Buy rating on the stock.