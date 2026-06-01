bioMérieux shares fell 2% to 72.8 EUR in mid-session trading in Paris, following a rating downgrade by UBS. The Swiss bank, which previously held a 'buy' rating on the in vitro diagnostics specialist, has moved to 'neutral', while slashing its price target from 138 EUR to 80 EUR.

While acknowledging that 'medium-term growth drivers remain attractive', UBS explained in its research note that lower-than-expected short-term visibility has led it to adopt a 'neutral' stance 'until further evidence of execution' is provided.