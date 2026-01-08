UBS has downgraded its recommendation on Saint-Gobain shares to Sell (from Neutral) and revised its price target to 78 € (down from 92 €). The analyst believes that strong headwinds are weighing on the company's results.

"There is a downside potential of up to 10% due to mounting challenges in the United States and a recovery in Europe that is proving too slow," UBS states in its report.

At the current price, the stock trades at a 2025 P/E ratio of about 13 times, with a yield of nearly 3%.