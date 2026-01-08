UBS has downgraded its recommendation on Saint-Gobain shares to Sell (from Neutral) and revised its price target to 78 € (down from 92 €). The analyst believes that strong headwinds are weighing on the company's results.
"There is a downside potential of up to 10% due to mounting challenges in the United States and a recovery in Europe that is proving too slow," UBS states in its report.
At the current price, the stock trades at a 2025 P/E ratio of about 13 times, with a yield of nearly 3%.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is one of the world leaders in the production and distribution of construction materials for the construction, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors. The activity is organized around 4 areas:
- manufacturing of high-performance materials: ceramic products (No. 1 worldwide in thermal and mechanical applications for ceramics) and plastics (No. 1 worldwide), abrasive products (No. 1 worldwide) and reinforcing materials (No. 1 worldwide in wire of glass);
- distribution of materials: primarily under the names Point.P in France, Dahl in Scandinavia and Telhanorte in Brazil;
- manufacturing of construction products: exterior products (PVC and façade products, asphalted shingles, etc.), insulation (glass wools, insulating foams, metal ceilings, etc.) and ductwork, industrial mortars, and gypsum materials;
- manufacturing of glass: plate glass, automobile windows, specialty glass (fire and nuclear protection glasses, etc.). The group also transforms and distributes building glass.
Export accounts for 76.4% of net sales.
