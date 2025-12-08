UBS has revised its recommendation on Sodexo shares, lowering it to Neutral from Buy and setting a new price target of EUR46.75, down from EUR66.75. The analyst notes that for the 2026 outlook, "limited short-term visibility is hindering long-term opportunities."

"Long-term growth prospects remain intact, but given the uncertainty regarding the extent of short-term margin declines and the lack of near-term catalysts, we are lowering our recommendation to Neutral," the research desk stated.

For the new fiscal year, the group also anticipates an operating margin slightly below that of the 2025 fiscal year.

At the current share price, Sodexo is trading at a 2025 P/E ratio of 11, with a yield of nearly 5%.