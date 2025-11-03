UBS has downgraded the Vodafone stock to Sell (from Neutral), although has raised its target price to 80 pence (from 72 pence) ( cp 90.5 pence, -1.7%).



The analyst has identified three potential risks.



The stock is trading at a premium to its reported FCF yield, despite risks related to: [1] increased competition from fiber optics in German residential buildings; [2] the downgrade of Vantage Towers' rating following the loss of revenue in Spain; [3] the consolidation of the mobile phone market in Germany, UBS points out.



It should be noted that Vodafone has confirmed its targets for the current financial year of adjusted EBITDAaL of €11.3bn to €11.6bn and adjusted FCF of €2.4bn to €2.6bn.