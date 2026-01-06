UBS Expects Strong 2026 Outlook for Schneider

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/06/2026 at 05:07 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

UBS maintains its Buy recommendation on Schneider stock with an unchanged price target of €285. The analyst anticipates in-line fourth-quarter results and robust forecasts for 2026.



"We expect Schneider to achieve 7.1% revenue growth in the fourth quarter and an adjusted EBITA margin of 19.2% in the second half, and to announce for 2026 a revenue growth target of 7 to 10% and a margin increase of 50 to 80 basis points," UBS states in its latest analysis.



"The new targets for 2026-2030 project EPS growth above 11%, compared to a consensus of around 8%, with further upside potential," UBS highlights.



The analyst believes that the new 2025-2026-2030 objectives set at the CMD—namely, organic growth of 7 to 10% per year and a cumulative margin increase of more than 250 basis points, combined with a share buyback program of €2.5 to €3.5 billion—are an excellent surprise.

